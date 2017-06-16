Newport Police investigating how toddler fell from second story window

By: News Staff

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Newport Police are investigating how a 2-year-old girl fell from a second story apartment window on Wednesday.

Sources tell ABC6 News officers responded to a home on John Chafee Boulevard around 2:56 p.m., and treated the toddler on scene before transporting her via MedFlight to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

As part of Newport Police policy, the Rhode Island Department of Child, Youth, and Families (DCYF) was notified.

Police noted that as of 2:45 p.m. on Friday, the young girl was scheduled to be released from the hospital.

