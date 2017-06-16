Coast Guard responding to ferry run aground in Hyannis, 48 peopl - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Coast Guard responding to ferry run aground in Hyannis, 48 people aboard

HYANNIS, M.A. (WLNE) — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a vessel in distress with 48 people aboard off Cape Cod Friday evening.

Sources tell ABC6 News, the high speed ferry Iyanough, which runs from Nantucket to Hyannis, ran aground on a jetty in Hynannis around 10:00 p.m.

Among the 48 people on board, 4 were injured, authorities say.

Crews from several Coast Guard stations are responding at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

