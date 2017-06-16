Multiple residents displaced after 2-alarm fire in North Providence

By: News Staff

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire officials in North Providence say six to ten people are being displaced Friday evening, after a 2-alarm fire broke out in an apartment complex.

Firefighters responded to a 10-unit apartment complex on Smithfield Road around 8:00p.m., for the report of a fire in one of the units.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke pouring from the building. Responders were able to contain the blaze to the unit, and knock it down within twenty minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist those who are being displaced.

No further information is available at this time.

