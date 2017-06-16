Roger Clemens to Play CVS Health Charity Classic Pro-Am Sunday, - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Roger Clemens to Play CVS Health Charity Classic Pro-Am Sunday, Tee Times Released for Monday

By Ken Bell, Sports Director
CVS Health Charity Classic news release...

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (June 16, 2017) – The CVS Health Charity Classic kicks off June 18-19, at Rhode Island Country Club in Barrington.  Tournament co-hosts Billy Andrade and Brad Faxon today announced Monday’s tee times for the 19th annual charitable event, which drives millions of dollars to area charities. 

The tournament tees off with free admission to CVS Health Charity Classic Community Day on Sunday, June 18.  A perfect place to spend Father’s Day, Community Day features a variety of fun “outside the ropes” activities for fans of all ages including free giveaways and the popular Path to Better Health with interactive health and wellness stations.  A special kids “fun zone” features the Providence Children’s Museum’s popular Rigamajig where kids can invent creative contraptions using this large-scale building kit. 

On Monday, June 19 tournament activities begin at 8 a.m. with a putting clinic hosted by Morgan Pressel, Bill Haas and Jay Haas followed by the 8:45 a.m. opening ceremony.  Pairings and tee-times are as follows:

9:30AM - Billy Horschel, Lexi Thompson, Colin Montgomerie

9:42AM - Jon Curran, Paula Creamer, Mark O'Meara

9:54AM - Keegan Bradley, Brooke Henderson, Billy Andrade

10:06AM - Bill Haas, Morgan Pressel, Jay Haas

10:18AM - Smylie Kaufman, Cristie Kerr, Brad Faxon

10:30AM - Tony Finau, Gerina Piller, Bernhard Langer

In addition to the great golf, the CVS Health Charity Classic, which has donated more than $20 million dollars to area non-profits since 1999, will continue its tradition of giving back to the Southern New England community with a series of events, including:

  • Pepsi Celebrity Pro-Am – The CVS Health Charity Classic has partnered up with New England sports teams to bring celebrity athletes to the Charity Classic on Sunday, June 18th at the Rhode Island Country Club. Fans are encouraged to come see legendary pitcher Roger Clemens and Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, among others.  Admission to the event is FREE.
