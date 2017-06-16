Red Sox Beat Astros on Mookie Betts Homer in the 8th - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Red Sox Beat Astros on Mookie Betts Homer in the 8th

Posted: Updated:

   HOUSTON (AP) _ Mookie Betts hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, sendind the Boston Red Sox over the Houston Astros 2-1 Friday night.


        Betts hit his team-leading 12th homer, and third in three games. He led off with a drive into the Crawford Boxes in left field, connecting against Will Harris (2-2) into the Crawford Boxes in left field.


        Brian McCann tied for Houston in the seventh, homering into the upper deck in right field off Drew Pomeranz.


        Joe Kelly (3-0) got two outs for the win. He retired Norichika Aoki on a liner to third with runners on second and third to end the seventh.


        Craig Kimbrel threw a perfect ninth for his 19th save.
 
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.