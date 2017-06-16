Red Sox Beat Astros on Mookie Betts Homer in the 8th

HOUSTON (AP) _ Mookie Betts hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, sendind the Boston Red Sox over the Houston Astros 2-1 Friday night.



Betts hit his team-leading 12th homer, and third in three games. He led off with a drive into the Crawford Boxes in left field, connecting against Will Harris (2-2) into the Crawford Boxes in left field.



Brian McCann tied for Houston in the seventh, homering into the upper deck in right field off Drew Pomeranz.



Joe Kelly (3-0) got two outs for the win. He retired Norichika Aoki on a liner to third with runners on second and third to end the seventh.



Craig Kimbrel threw a perfect ninth for his 19th save.



