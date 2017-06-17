Rhode Island's 41st annual pride fest held in Providence

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@cleshnerabc6

It's Rhode Island's 41st annual pride fest and thousands of people filled the streets of the capitol city showing their support for the LGBT community. Downtown Providence was illuminated Saturday night, the streets packed with people young and old.

"If no one cared then they wouldn't be out here tonight," says Porsha Richardson of Providence

This is the 41st year of the parade. This year's theme When We R.I.S.E - Rhode Islander’s Standing for Equality, a sense of unity many appreciate.

"This means so much to us, we may not think it but were here and supported and it means so much to us that the city and government think about us like that and to put this on for us. It's great," says Jake Schnitzlein of Plainville.

During a trying political and social climate, many in the crowd say now more than ever, events like this are vital.

"After all the tragic things like Orlando, I think this is a time where everyone needs to come together as one," says Lincoln resident Kayla Farquhar.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressman David Cicilline join the celebrations, just 1 among 54 floats. All showing just how much pride Rhode Island has.

"We are united, we are here and we are going to make ourselves heard even though there are people out that that do not want us around," says parade manager Julio Berroa.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017