Altuve, Beltran Homer For Astros As Porcello Gets Roughed Up Again In Red Sox Loss

HOUSTON (AP) - Jose Altuve hit a solo homer, Carlos Beltran had a two-run shot and three RBIs, and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 7-1 on Saturday night.

Altuve led off the third with his homer off the train tracks above the left-center field facade, and Beltran followed three batters later with his ninth home run of the season to put Houston ahead 6-0.

Houston jumped on Boston starter Rick Porcello (3-9) for three runs in the first. Altuve had an RBI double, and Brian McCann and Beltran followed with sacrifice flies.

Yulieski Gurriel scored on Norichika Aoki's double play in the sixth to give the Astros a 7-1 lead.

David Paulino (1-0) allowed one run and three hits with four strikeouts in six innings for his first career win.



AP-WF-06-18-17 0259GMT

