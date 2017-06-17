Altuve, Beltran Homer For Astros As Porcello Gets Roughed Up Aga - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Altuve, Beltran Homer For Astros As Porcello Gets Roughed Up Again In Red Sox Loss

Posted: Updated:

        HOUSTON (AP) - Jose Altuve hit a solo homer, Carlos Beltran had a two-run shot and three RBIs, and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 7-1 on Saturday night.

        Altuve led off the third with his homer off the train tracks above the left-center field facade, and Beltran followed three batters later with his ninth home run of the season to put Houston ahead 6-0.

        Houston jumped on Boston starter Rick Porcello (3-9) for three runs in the first. Altuve had an RBI double, and Brian McCann and Beltran followed with sacrifice flies.

        Yulieski Gurriel scored on Norichika Aoki's double play in the sixth to give the Astros a 7-1 lead.

        David Paulino (1-0) allowed one run and three hits with four strikeouts in six innings for his first career win.
 
        AP-WF-06-18-17 0259GMT
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.