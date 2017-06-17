Reports: Celtics, 76ers Agree On Trade For First Pick In 2017 Draft

By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

According to multiple reports Saturday night (including from Yahoo! Sports' Adrian Wojnarowski & TNT's David Aldridge), the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a trade which will send the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to Philly. The return is unclear, but the C's will reportedly at least get the Sixers third overall pick in 2017 and one future first rounder with protections. The deal is reportedly set to be completed Monday. Washington's Markelle Fultz is expected to be selected with the top pick Thursday night and worked out in Philadelphia on Saturday night.