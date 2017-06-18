Dead humpback whale washes ashore in Rhode Island - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Dead humpback whale washes ashore in Rhode Island

Posted: Updated:

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (AP) - Officials say a beached humpback whale was found on the shore and declared dead at a state park in Rhode Island.

The Newport Daily News reports that the whale was discovered at Beavertail State Park in Jamestown on Friday.

Dale Wolbrink, a spokesman for the Mystic Aquarium in Mystic, Connecticut, told the newspaper Saturday that rescuers arrived Friday afternoon and the whale was pronounced dead.

Wolbrink says the male whale is 9.7 meters in length.

He says the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will determine the best course of action to deal with the whale. The animal will stay in the place where it was discovered.

Information from: The Newport Daily News.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.