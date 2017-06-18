New show features Red Sox slugger Ortiz's World Series rings - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New show features Red Sox slugger Ortiz's World Series rings

BOSTON (AP) - Red Sox bling is taking the mound this weekend at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts.


The prestigious museum is displaying former Sox slugger David Ortiz's World Series championship rings in a Father's Day exhibition dubbed "David Ortiz: King of the Diamond."


Visitors will get a chance to glimpse Ortiz's world championship rings from 2004, 2007 and 2013. Next week, his 2013 World Series MVP ring will be added to the temporary collection.


Donations are being sought to benefit the David Ortiz Children's Fund, which provides lifesaving heart surgeries for youngsters in his native Dominican Republic.


The MFA says it hopes the display "inspires fans of all generations."


Ortiz, known as "Big Papi," joined the Red Sox ahead of the 2003 season and retired last fall.

