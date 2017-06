By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

Portsmouth native and St. Andrew's forward Cole Swider tweeting Sunday that he's narrowed his college list down to four schools: Villanova, Xavier, Duke and Syracuse. The 6'8" forward had been considering Providence College, but eliminated the Friars from his recruitment. Swider is a 2018 prospect and regarded as one of the top young players in his class in the country.