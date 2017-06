By Nick Coit

Pros and celebrities hitting the course at the Rhode Island Country Club Sunday for the Pepsi Celebrity Pro-Am. The event kicking off the golf in Barrington on the eve of the CVS Health Charity Classic. Along with the professionals, among the golfers Sunday were baseball legend Roger Clemens, Red Sox President Sam Kennedy, Boston Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy, and CVS Health President/CEO Larry Merlo.