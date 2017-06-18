Boston Bruins Announce List Of Protected/Available Players For NHL Expansion Draft

Boston Bruins Press Release

BOSTON - When the Vegas Golden Knights craft their team on Wednesday night during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, there will be 11 Bruins they are prohibited from drafting.

On Sunday morning, the National Hockey League released the protected lists of the existing 30 teams, setting the tone for a three-day stretch during which Vegas can begin to build its future.

Boston went with the 7-3-1 format, protecting seven forwards, three defensemen, and one goaltender. Here is the list:

FORWARDS

David Backes

Patrice Bergeron

David Krejci

Brad Marchand

Riley Nash

David Pastrnak

Ryan Spooner

DEFENSEMEN

Zdeno Chara

Torey Krug

Kevan Miller

GOALIE

Tuukka Rask

With those players protected, the following Bruins have been exposed and will be available for selection by the Golden Knights on Wednesday night (Vegas can only choose one player from each team):

Matt Beleskey (F)

Brian Ferlin (F)

Jimmy Hayes (F)

Alex Khokhlachev (F)

Dominic Moore (F)

Tyler Randell (F)

Zac Rinaldo (F)

Tim Schaller (F)

Drew Stafford (F)

Linus Arnesson (D)

Chris Casto (D)

Tommy Cross (D)

Alex Grant (D)

John-Michael Liles (D)

Adam McQuaid (D)

Colin Miller (D)

Joe Morrow (D)

Anton Khudobin (G)

Malcolm Subban (G)

* First- and second-year players such as Noel Acciari, Brandon Carlo, Charlie McAvoy, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, and Frank Vatrano are exempt from selection.