Boston Bruins Announce List Of Protected/Available Players For NHL Expansion Draft

Boston Bruins Press Release
BOSTON - When the Vegas Golden Knights craft their team on Wednesday night during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, there will be 11 Bruins they are prohibited from drafting.
On Sunday morning, the National Hockey League released the protected lists of the existing 30 teams, setting the tone for a three-day stretch during which Vegas can begin to build its future.
Boston went with the 7-3-1 format, protecting seven forwards, three defensemen, and one goaltender. Here is the list:
FORWARDS
David Backes
Patrice Bergeron
David Krejci
Brad Marchand
Riley Nash
David Pastrnak
Ryan Spooner
DEFENSEMEN
Zdeno Chara
Torey Krug
Kevan Miller
GOALIE
Tuukka Rask
With those players protected, the following Bruins have been exposed and will be available for selection by the Golden Knights on Wednesday night (Vegas can only choose one player from each team):
Matt Beleskey (F)
Brian Ferlin (F)
Jimmy Hayes (F)
Alex Khokhlachev (F)
Dominic Moore (F)
Tyler Randell (F)
Zac Rinaldo (F)
Tim Schaller (F)
Drew Stafford (F)
Linus Arnesson (D)
Chris Casto (D)
Tommy Cross (D)
Alex Grant (D)
John-Michael Liles (D)
Adam McQuaid (D)
Colin Miller (D)
Joe Morrow (D)
Anton Khudobin (G)
Malcolm Subban (G)
* First- and second-year players such as Noel Acciari, Brandon Carlo, Charlie McAvoy, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, and Frank Vatrano are exempt from selection.