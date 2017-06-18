Red Wings Sweep Sunday Doubleheader Away From PawSox

Pawtucket Red Sox Press Release

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Despite another strong day at the plate for Rusney Castillo, the Pawtucket Red Sox dropped a pair of one-run games in Sunday’s doubleheader at McCoy Stadium.

In an extra eighth inning of game one, Rochester’s Matt Hague launched a solo home run to break a 2-2 tie and secure the Red Wings’ 3-2 win.

A few hours later, the Red Wings (32-33) capitalized on a trio of Pawtucket errors, scored two unearned runs and pulled out a 2-1 victory to take three of four in the series with the PawSox (34-32), the entirety of which was played in a span of roughly 25 hours.

Castillo, meanwhile, reached base six times (four hard-hit singles, two hit by pitches) in eight plate appearances and extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest by a Pawtucket player this season. During the stretch, Castillo is hitting .390 and has raised his average to .306.

Pawtucket first baseman Sam Travis, who’d been 5-for-28 since returning from Boston, added three singles.

Game One

PawSox starter Henry Owens worked seven innings of two-run ball with three hits, four walks and five strikeouts and settled in comfortably after allowing a run in each of the first two innings. His first time through the order, the southpaw walked three and hit one, but Owens then proceeded to retire 14 in a row between the second and sixth innings.

Pawtucket right-handed reliever Kyle Martin (L, 0-4) allowed a run on two hits in the eighth inning.

Rochester starter Chris Heston worked four innings and allowed two runs on seven hits, and hard-throwing righty Michael Tonkin (W, 2-2) struck out four in two hitless innings.

Rochester cracked open a 1-0 lead in the first when No. 5 hitter Byung Ho Park laced an RBI single right past Owens to score designated hitter Matt Hague.

Red Wings leadoff man Zack Granite supplied another run in the second when he pulled a bases-loaded RBI single into the right-center gap to make it 2-0 and extend his hitting streak to 17 games.

The PawSox tied the game, 2-2, in the bottom of the fourth when catcher Blake Swihart yanked a two-run shot into the right-field bullpen — his third long ball of the season and his first since coming off the disabled list May 26.

Hague tagged a decisive leadoff solo home run to left-center field — barely over the wall — to start the top of the eighth inning.

The PawSox placed runners at the corners with nobody out in the home half of the inning, but Tonkin responded with three consecutive punchouts.

Game Two

In the third doubleheader of the week, PawSox lefty Edgar Olmos (L, 3-2) provided a crucial lift in his second spot start, spinning six sturdy innings in which he only surrendered a pair of unearned runs while fanning four. Olmos’ six innings marked his longest professional outing since 2012 in High-A in the Florida State League.

Rochester starter Tim Melville (W, 1-0), who was just signed earlier this week out of independent ball, dealt five innings of one-run ball, and righty Trevor Hildenberger (S, 5) shored up the win.

The PawSox put two aboard on a pair of walks in the second, and Castillo roped an RBI single up the middle to score shortstop Deven Marrero from second and prop up Pawtucket to a 1-0 lead.

Rochester tied the game, 1-1, in the third after a double and an error by Marrero.

The Red Wings jumped ahead, 2-1, in the fifth on a single from right fielder J.B. Shuck and errors by Castillo and right fielder Steve Selsky.

Pawtucket starts a three-game series against Lehigh Valley on Monday at McCoy Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Pawtucket right-hander Shawn Haviland (3-4, 3.36) is scheduled to oppose IronPigs righty Mark Appel (4-3, 5.71). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the PawSox Pre-Game Show at 6:35 p.m.

The seven-game homestand runs through Wednesday. Good seats are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.