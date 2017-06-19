Crews battle three alarm fire in Central Falls

By: News Staff

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A Central Falls home was damaged in a three-alarm fire early Monday morning.

Crews spent hours to put out the flames, but the situation is now under control.

Fire crews received the call at approximately 2 a.m. Monday morning, at a home in the corner of Madison Avenue and Central Street in Central Falls.

Flames shot through the roof of a two story home causing extensive damage. The man living at the home awoke just before 2 a.m. to the sound of crackling and was able to get out just in time.

It took crews several hours to get things under control because of how involved the fire was when they arrived.

“It gets into many crawl spaces that make it very difficult to fight. The fire did have a really good head start, so it extended into the roof area quickly. You can’t really see it from this side, but on the back side of the house the roof area is completely burnt off,” said Chief Robert Bradley; Central Falls Fire Department.

The state fire marshal is on the scene to begin their investigation into what caused this fire.

