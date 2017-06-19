TRAFFIC ALERT: I-195 East lane changes in effect today

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Drivers on I-195 East will encounter a split with one lane to the left and three lanes to the right starting Monday morning, according to RIDOT.

Lane closures began overnight Sunday night at 8 p.m. to establish the new traffic pattern.

In addition to this change, RIDOT is also reopening Exit 2 on Monday, which is the Gano Street and India Street exit.

The exit had been closed during the last wave of construction along the highway so drivers will no longer have to detour in the area.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017