By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Service has been suspended on the Providence to Newport ferry because of a small crash over the weekend.

According to Seastreak’s website, the ferry hit a buoy in Narragansett Bay late Saturday night as it was moving away from a nearby boat.

None of the 18 passengers on board were hurt.

The ferry is being repaired for minor damage, and officials hope to resume services Wednesday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017