New opioid addiction treatment center opens in Rhode Island - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New opioid addiction treatment center opens in Rhode Island

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Rhode Island residents seeking treatment for opioid addiction have a new option.

The Lifespan Recovery Center opening Monday will provide medication-assisted treatment coordinated with the patient's primary care doctor. The program includes peer recovery coaching and psychotherapy and case management services.

The Providence Journal reports that the center will offer the medications Suboxone and Vivitrol to treat addiction.

Lifespan, the state's largest hospital system, says the center will serve about 250 patients currently under the care of the two physician directors, and will be able to treat up to 650 people.

The office's care manager will also assist patients with problems related to health insurance, housing and transportation.

According to state public health officials, 336 Rhode Islanders died of accidental drug overdoses last year, up from 290 deaths in 2015.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.