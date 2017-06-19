New opioid addiction treatment center opens in Rhode Island

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Rhode Island residents seeking treatment for opioid addiction have a new option.

The Lifespan Recovery Center opening Monday will provide medication-assisted treatment coordinated with the patient's primary care doctor. The program includes peer recovery coaching and psychotherapy and case management services.

The Providence Journal reports that the center will offer the medications Suboxone and Vivitrol to treat addiction.

Lifespan, the state's largest hospital system, says the center will serve about 250 patients currently under the care of the two physician directors, and will be able to treat up to 650 people.

The office's care manager will also assist patients with problems related to health insurance, housing and transportation.

According to state public health officials, 336 Rhode Islanders died of accidental drug overdoses last year, up from 290 deaths in 2015.

