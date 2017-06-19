Providence man pleads guilty to illegally owning firearm - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence man pleads guilty to illegally owning firearm

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Federal authorities say a Providence man has pleaded guilty to illegally owning a firearm.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Brandon Crumady pleaded guilty last week to being a felon in possession of a firearm and admitted to violating the terms of federal supervised release on a previous conviction.

Crumady will be sentenced in September.

Authorities say an officer patrolling the area around a nightclub last year saw the front seat passenger in a vehicle reach into his waistband, remove a gun and toss it into the backseat.

Authorities say the officer had been aware that Crumady, identified as the passenger, was convicted of a firearm offense. Crumady was arrested.

Court records show Crumady was convicted in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm in May 2012.

