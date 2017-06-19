DEM offering $6.4M in grants to help improve water quality - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

DEM offering $6.4M in grants to help improve water quality

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Rhode Island is offering grants to help communities control stormwater and improve water quality.

The state Department of Environmental Management says applicants have until July 28 to apply for the 2017 Bay and Watershed Restoration Grant.

Officials say there's $3 million in matching grants available for projects that would improve stormwater management and abate stormwater pollution. Three million is available for projects that include the restoration of floodplains and stream banks and dam removals, among other things.

DEM says $400,000 is being offered for projects addressing indirect sources of pollution and improve water quality/aquatic habitat.

The funding is made possible through the 2014 Clean Water, Open Space and Healthy Communities Bond, the 2016 Green Economy Bond and the federal Clean Water Act Section 319 program.

