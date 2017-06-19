Rhode Island State House lawn eyed for development

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- A stretch of lawn outside the Rhode Island State House could be opened to real estate development as part of a plan being considered by state transportation officials.

The state Department of Transportation says it's in the early stages of looking for developers who could build a new bus-train hub near the Providence railroad station.

A spokesman for the agency says a request for qualifications could be sent out later this month. In addition to a transit hub, the public-private project could also include a commercial or residential high-rise building. One of the possible sites is on the eastern edge of the State House grounds.

The Providence Journal was the first to report about the proposal after state Transportation Director Peter Alviti discussed it at a public meeting Wednesday.

