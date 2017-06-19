16-year-old arrested after stealing gun from store, closing mall in Saugus

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SAUGUS, Mass. – Authorities say a 16-year-old is in custody after breaking into a sports store and closing down the Square One Mall.

Police were called around 4:30 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of a break-in at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Authorities say the teen stole a gun in the store and then fled the scene.

The SWAT team was called in to search, closing the mall for several hours.

There is no set time for the mall to reopen.

No injuries have yet to be reported.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017