16-year-old arrested after stealing gun from store, closing mall

16-year-old arrested after stealing gun from store, closing mall in Saugus

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

SAUGUS, Mass. – Authorities say a 16-year-old is in custody after breaking into a sports store and closing down the Square One Mall.

Police were called around 4:30 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of a break-in at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Authorities say the teen stole a gun in the store and then fled the scene.

The SWAT team was called in to search, closing the mall for several hours.

There is no set time for the mall to reopen.

No injuries have yet to be reported.

