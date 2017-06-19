Sheriff Hodgson to testify on his $5 fee for inmates bill

By: News Staff
BOSTON, Mass. – Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson will be on Beacon Hill Monday afternoon to testify on his bill to impose a $5 fee for inmates.
Hodgson says it costs taxpayers around $76 a day to shelter, feed, and provide medical care to inmates.
His proposal would charge Massachusetts inmates $5 a day to help with expenses.
This isn’t the first time the Sheriff has proposed a fee.
Back in 2002 he implemented the fee for two years.
The Supreme Court ruled he needed legislative approval and fees were returned to inmates.
