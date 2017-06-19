Sheriff Hodgson to testify on his $5 fee for inmates bill - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Sheriff Hodgson to testify on his $5 fee for inmates bill

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

BOSTON, Mass. – Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson will be on Beacon Hill Monday afternoon to testify on his bill to impose a $5 fee for inmates.

Hodgson says it costs taxpayers around $76 a day to shelter, feed, and provide medical care to inmates.

His proposal would charge Massachusetts inmates $5 a day to help with expenses.

This isn’t the first time the Sheriff has proposed a fee.

Back in 2002 he implemented the fee for two years.

The Supreme Court ruled he needed legislative approval and fees were returned to inmates.

