Several bills aim to revive sales tax holiday in Massachusetts

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BOSTON, Mass. – Retailers and consumers want state legislators to bring back the sales tax holiday in Massachusetts, but there's no guarantee of that happening.

There are several bills before a legislative committee on Tuesday that would revive the tradition of suspending the state's 6.25% sales tax for one weekend in the summer.

Popular among shoppers and merchants alike, the holiday was not held last year.

Legislative leaders said the state could not afford to lose the tax revenue.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017