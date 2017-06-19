Several bills aim to revive sales tax holiday in Massachusetts - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Several bills aim to revive sales tax holiday in Massachusetts

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BOSTON, Mass. – Retailers and consumers want state legislators to bring back the sales tax holiday in Massachusetts, but there's no guarantee of that happening.

There are several bills before a legislative committee on Tuesday that would revive the tradition of suspending the state's 6.25% sales tax for one weekend in the summer.

Popular among shoppers and merchants alike, the holiday was not held last year.

Legislative leaders said the state could not afford to lose the tax revenue.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.