Massachusetts man pleads guilty in RI for possession of cocaine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty in Providence District Court Monday to possession with the intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine.

Francisco Fernandez, 43, of Lawrence, was stopped by Rhode Island State Police in February when cocaine was discovered inside his vehicle.

Fernandez was stopped on I-95 in West Greenwich, and police realized he didn’t have a valid license.

Fernandez gave police a Dominican Republic passport and vehicle registration under a different name.

The name Joel Antonio Santana Arias was an alias for Francisco Fernandez.

Police then discovered an active warrant out in Massachusetts for Fernandez.

After Fernandez was arrested, his vehicle was searched and two kilograms of cocaine was found in a backpack on the front passenger floor.

Fernandez is scheduled to be sentenced on September 1, 2017.

