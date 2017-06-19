Newport man pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Newport man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to possession with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine.

Newport Police have been investigating Jimenez-Rodriguez’s drug trafficking activity since 2016.

In January of 2017, a U.S. Postal Inspector discovered that a package was being shipped from Puerto Rico to Jimenez-Rodriguez’s Newport home.

Two days later, Cranston K-9 Police found narcotics to be inside the package when it arrived at the Providence Postal Office.

After obtaining a search warrant, 1.13 kilograms of cocaine were stuffed inside a pink children’s ottoman.

A U.S. Postal Inspector then delivered the package to Jimenez-Rodriguez, and police searched his home.

The ottoman was seized along with items used to package and distribute cocaine, an electronic money counter, and $3,055 in cash.

Pedro Jimenez-Rodriguez, 41, of Newport, will be sentenced on August 31st with a recommended term of 72 months in prison.

