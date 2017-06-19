New Bedford Man dies in Multi-vehicle Crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New Bedford Man dies in Multi-vehicle Crash

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6 

FRANKLIN, N.H. (WLNE) – Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a New Bedford man.

David Inselty III, 30, of New Bedford, was traveling Southbound on his motorcycle on Route 3A in the area of Lake Shore Drive, in Franklin, New Hampshire, when he collided with a Nissan Xterra traveling northbound.

This initial crash resulted in damage to a third vehicle.

Franklin police arrived on the scene around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Insley was transported to Franklin Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The identity of the other vehicle operators have not been released at this time, but no major injuries were reported.

There is no further information at this time.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017 

