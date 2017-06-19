New Bedford Police investigating shooting involving 60-year-old - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New Bedford Police investigating shooting involving 60-year-old man

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — New Bedford Police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers responded to Tallman Street around 2:52 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The unidentified victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains at this time.

According to New Bedford Police, the scene remains very active, and anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact police at 508-992-7463.

