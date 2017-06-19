Man accosts women, arrested at Silver City Galleria - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man accosts women, arrested at Silver City Galleria

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) –A man is facing several charges after verbally accosting several females Sunday evening at the Silver City Galleria Mall.

Wayne Erikson, 33, of Kingston, Mass., approached three females with degrading comments and unwanted physical attention around 9:00 p.m.

Authorities say the young women called Mall Security, who notified Taunton Police.

According to Taunton Police Sergeant Matt McCaffrey, Erikson, who provided a false name during the Mall Security briefing, tried to escape when identified by a warrant from Waltham District Court.

Together Taunton Police Officers and Mall Security wrestled Erickson to the ground, where he struggled until being handcuffed.

Erikson was transported to the Taunton Police Department, where he faced

charges of accosting, counts of assault, and resisting arrest.

He was arraigned in Taunton District Court Monday morning.

