Woman attempts to climb through ceiling to evade Central Falls police

PAWTUCKET, RI (WLNE) -- A prisoner taken to Memorial Hospital on Friday tried to escape through the bathroom ceiling, authorities say.

Alyssa Maurelli, 28, of Central Falls, was picked up on a Superior Court warrant for failing to appear in court, possession of a weapon other than a firearm, and misdemeanor conspiracy.

Police say she was transported to the hospital for a complaint of an illness.

According to Central Falls Police, she asked to use the restroom and after a short time officers noticed she had not exited the restroom, or made no signs that she was inside.

Officers worked to gain entrance into the restroom to find that Maurelli had broken through the dropped ceiling, and was climbing through it.

Patients in surrounding rooms claimed that they could actually hear her through the ceilings and walls.

Maurelli was removed and subsequently taken back into custody.

