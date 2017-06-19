PawSox Give up Trio of Homers in Loss to the 1st Place Iron Pigs

PawSox news release...

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Lehigh Valley’s impressive horde of home run hitters drilled a trio of solo shots en route to a 5-0 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on a rainy Monday night at McCoy Stadium.

The PawSox (34-33) were held to just five hits — including three singles from designated hitter Allen Craig — and dropped the opener of the three-game set with the IronPigs (46-24), who began the night with the third-best record in all of full-season Minor League Baseball.

PawSox starter Shawn Haviland (L, 3-5) worked six-plus innings and yielded five runs on seven hits with six strikeouts. Lefty Josh Smith, in his second appearance since being promoted from Double-A Portland, added three shutout stanzas.

Lehigh Valley starter and former No. 1 overall pick Mark Appel (W, 5-3) delivered 8.1 shutout innings in the longest outing of his professional career, which now spans 75 starts. The 25-year old fanned eight, walked three and gave up five hits before leaving after 119 pitches with a 5-0 lead and runners at the corners with one out in the bottom of the ninth.

IronPigs slugging first baseman Rhys Hoskins hit a pair of solo home runs, moving into the International League lead with his 16th and 17th long balls.

Lehigh Valley leadoff man Cam Perkins ripped a solo shot to left field to begin the ballgame, and Hoskins started the second with a blast to center to make it 2-0.

After the teams traded zeroes over the next four frames, Hoskins led off the seventh by vaulting the third pitch he saw to left field to extend the gap to 3-0. Then, after a trio of consecutive singles, IronPigs No. 9 hitter Angelo Mora and Perkins lofted sacrifice flies to make it 5-0.

Pawtucket continues its three-game series against Lehigh Valley on Tuesday at McCoy Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Pawtucket left-hander Jalen Beeks (2-1, 3.38) is scheduled to oppose IronPigs righty Jake Thompson (2-7, 6.79). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the PawSox Pre-Game Show at 6:35 p.m.