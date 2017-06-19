Bicyclist seriously injured following Coventry crash

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist with serious injuries early Monday evening.

According to Coventry Police, officers responded to Nooseneck Hill Road around 5:05 p.m., for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a bicycle.

The bicyclist was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where they remain at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Coventry Police Department at: 401-826-1100.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017