Bicyclist seriously injured following Coventry crash

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist with serious injuries early Monday evening.
According to Coventry Police, officers responded to Nooseneck Hill Road around 5:05 p.m., for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a bicycle.
The bicyclist was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where they remain at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Coventry Police Department at: 401-826-1100.
