By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

Portsmouth High School soccer star MaryKate McGuire has been name Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year for a third straight time. MaryKate played for the Patriots during her freshman year before transferring to St. George's. She then transferred back to Portsmouth, sitting out the first ten games of the season because of the transfer rule. In just half a season, MaryKate scored 31 goals to help the Patriots win the state title.