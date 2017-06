By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza plans to sign the city’s $736.7 million budget Tuesday afternoon.

The mayor will be joined by members of City Council, state officials, and students and faculty of Nathan Bishop Middle School.

According to the Providence Journal, the budget includes increases in school spending and police and fire academies.

