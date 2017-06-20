Cranston teacher convicted of sexual assault

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A former Cranston middle school teacher has been convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager.

48-year-old Matthew Sheridan was found guilty of first degree assault.

Prosecutors say the former science teacher at Western Hills Middle School assaulted a 15-year-old from 2003 to 2004.

“It’s a scary world to think that where your kids are they’re not safe. You’d think that school is a perfect place to be safe and to do well,” said parent, Stephanie Mendez.

Sheridan was first charged in 2016. He is due back in court next month.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017