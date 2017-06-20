Cranston teacher convicted of sexual assault - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cranston teacher convicted of sexual assault

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A former Cranston middle school teacher has been convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager.

48-year-old Matthew Sheridan was found guilty of first degree assault.

Prosecutors say the former science teacher at Western Hills Middle School assaulted a 15-year-old from 2003 to 2004.

“It’s a scary world to think that where your kids are they’re not safe. You’d think that school is a perfect place to be safe and to do well,” said parent, Stephanie Mendez.

Sheridan was first charged in 2016. He is due back in court next month.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.