UPDATE: Man who vandalized Big Blue Bug turned himself in - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Man who vandalized Big Blue Bug turned himself in

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The man who vandalized the Big Blue Bug is now in police custody.

Nathan Beaumier, 25, turned himself in to police Tuesday morning.

Beaumier is charged with defacing commercial property and will be arraigned in Providence District Court Tuesday afternoon.

Police say there could be more people involved.

This is the first time the Big Blue Bug has been vandalized in the bug’s 40 year history.

The 58-foot termite is known as Nibbles Woodaway and was painted with graffiti on both sides of its head.

The graffiti was visible from the highway.

The community rallied behind the famous bug as police were searching for the culprit.

Sherwin Williams even donated the paint used to cover up the graffiti.

The tagging is now gone and a special anti graffiti coating has been added on top of the paint.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.