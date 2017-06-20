UPDATE: Man who vandalized Big Blue Bug turned himself in

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The man who vandalized the Big Blue Bug is now in police custody.

Nathan Beaumier, 25, turned himself in to police Tuesday morning.

Beaumier is charged with defacing commercial property and will be arraigned in Providence District Court Tuesday afternoon.

Police say there could be more people involved.

This is the first time the Big Blue Bug has been vandalized in the bug’s 40 year history.

The 58-foot termite is known as Nibbles Woodaway and was painted with graffiti on both sides of its head.

The graffiti was visible from the highway.

The community rallied behind the famous bug as police were searching for the culprit.

Sherwin Williams even donated the paint used to cover up the graffiti.

The tagging is now gone and a special anti graffiti coating has been added on top of the paint.

