Two arrested after remains of newborn baby found in trash bag in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WLNE) – The remains of a newborn baby were found in a garbage bag in the woods behind a Worcester home on Monday.

Police say they found the bag containing the body after talking to a man who reported an unusual odor.

Jennifer Reheaume, 36, and Edwin Santiago, 31, were arrested and charged with removal of a human body and concealment of the death of a child.

Police say it is unknown whether the baby was alive at the time of the delivery.

