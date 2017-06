By: News Staff

RUMFORD, R.I. (WLNE) – An elderly woman driving her grandson crashed into the CVS on Newport Avenue in Rumford Tuesday morning.

The woman hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes, and crashed into the building.

No injuries were reported.

The building inspector told ABC6 that the building is okay and will remain open.

