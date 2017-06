By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) – Fall River Police are searching for a missing person last seen in the area of Haffards Street.

Elijah Peterson, 20, was reported missing on Sunday, June 18th.

He is 5’7” and approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with any information regarding Peterson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fall River Police at 508-676-8511.

