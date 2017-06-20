Meet Monroe, today's Pick of the Litter! Visit him and other ani - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Meet Monroe, today's Pick of the Litter! Visit him and other animals this Saturday at the RISPCA's Adoption Day!

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Monroe, a five-year-old dog who has been at the RISPCA for 81 days is ready to be adopted.

Monroe loves car rides, playing with balls, and is great on a leash.

Volunteers say he is an all-around great dog.

He is good with other dogs, but is unsure about cats.

Monroe is in need of an adult-only home.

Visit him and other animals this Saturday at Adoption Day at the RISPCA from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The pet parade will start at 1:00 p.m. where all adoptable dogs will be shown.

Anyone interested in Monroe or details on Adoption Day can contact the RISPCA at 401-438-8150.

