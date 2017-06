By: News Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) – A tractor trailer jackknifed into a median on 95 South near Exit 7A in Foxborough Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened at approximately 1:40 p.m. and blocked the left lane while crews cleaned and removed the truck.

No other vehicles were involved.

No injuries were reported and the cause is currently under investigation.

