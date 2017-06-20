Red Sox Place Pablo Sandoval on 10-day DL, Recall Deven Marrero and Sam Travis

Red Sox news release...

BOSTON, MA – Prior to tonight’s game against the Kansas City Royals, the Boston Red Sox made the following roster moves:

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left inner ear infection.

Right-handed pitcher Austin Maddox was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket following last night’s game against the Royals.

Infielder Deven Marrero and first baseman Sam Travis were recalled from Pawtucket.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made the announcement.

Sandoval, 30, is making his second appearance on the disabled list this season, having missed 31 games with a right knee sprain from April 24-May 29. In 32 games (27 starts) with the Red Sox, he has hit .212 (21-for-99) with four home runs, two doubles, and 12 RBI. Signed by Boston as a free agent in November 2014, the Venezuelan native has appeared in 161 games with the Red Sox (2015-17) after spending his first seven major league seasons with San Francisco (2008-14), winning World Series titles with the Giants in 2010, 2012, and 2014. A two-time All-Star, Sandoval has hit .285 (1,082-for-3,790) with 120 home runs and 521 RBI in 1,030 major league games.

Maddox appeared in two games for Boston in his first major league stint, recording a perfect seventh inning at Houston on Saturday and throwing a scoreless eighth inning last night at Kansas City. The 26-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with three saves and a 1.33 ERA (4 ER/27.0 IP) over 18 games between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket this season, having allowed only one earned run in his last 13.0 innings between the clubs. Over six professional seasons since being selected by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2012 June Draft, Maddox is 12-16 with 20 saves, a 4.22 ERA (112 ER/239.0 IP), and 201 strikeouts over 124 minor league games, including 13 starts.

Marrero, 26, has hit .157 (13-for-83) with three doubles and three home runs in 33 games over two stints with Boston this season. He has made 23 starts—20 at third base and three at second base—for the major league club, with the Red Sox going 15-8 in those games. He has also played 24 games with the PawSox this season, going 15-for-86 (.174) with seven runs, five doubles, and five RBI. Ranked by Baseball America as the best defensive infielder in the Red Sox organization, Marrero has gone 26-for-148 (.176) in 71 major league games since making his big league debut for Boston in 2015. The Miami native has also played in 508 minor league games, batting .243 (468-for-1,928) with 17 home runs.

Travis, 23, made his major league debut this season, posting a .471 batting average (8-for-17) with six runs scored, two doubles, two walks, and three multi-hit performances in six games (five starts) with Boston. In 44 games with Pawtucket this season, the Chicago native has hit .267 (44-for-165) with 11 doubles, four home runs, and 14 RBI. Selected by Boston in the second round of the 2014 June Draft, the right-handed hitter was named the Red Sox’ Minor League Offensive Player of the Year in 2015 before missing a majority of 2016 with a season-ending knee injury suffered on May 29. In 278 career minor league games, Travis has hit .301 (319-for-1,060) with 26 home runs, playing no defensive position other than first base.