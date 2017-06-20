UPDATE: Suspect shot after Brussels station explosion

By: The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities say soldiers ‘neutralized’ a person at a main Brussels train station amid media reports of explosion-like noises there.

Belgium's Crisis Center, which monitors security threats in the country, said via Twitter that ``soldiers had to neutralize an individual'' at the Central station on Tuesday.

Brussels prosecutor's office spokeswoman Ine Van Wymersch tells VRT network there was a small explosion at the station, one of the nation's busiest, but the damage was limited.

Van Wymersch said authorities were on the scene quickly and a person was shot. She says at first sight no one else appears to have been wounded.

Photos posted on social media showed a small fire in the station, which was evacuated along with the main Brussels square.

