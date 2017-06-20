UPDATE: Suspect shot after Brussels station explosion - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Suspect shot after Brussels station explosion

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of ABC News Courtesy of ABC News

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities say soldiers ‘neutralized’ a person at a main Brussels train station amid media reports of explosion-like noises there.              

Belgium's Crisis Center, which monitors security threats in the country, said via Twitter that ``soldiers had to neutralize an individual'' at the Central station on Tuesday.              

Brussels prosecutor's office spokeswoman Ine Van Wymersch tells VRT network there was a small explosion at the station, one of the nation's busiest, but the damage was limited.          

Van Wymersch said authorities were on the scene quickly and a person was shot. She says at first sight no one else appears to have been wounded.            

Photos posted on social media showed a small fire in the station, which was evacuated along with the main Brussels square.           

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.