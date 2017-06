By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) – Coventry Police are searching for a man who has been missing since Friday, June 17th.

John Benevides, 46, of Coventry, has been known to take the bus to Providence and frequent the South Branch Pawtuxet River in Coventry.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Benevides is asked to contact Coventry Police at 401-826-1100 or email tips@coventrypd.org.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017