Shark season is underway

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. – Shark season is upon us!

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy recently detected three great whites off of Cape Cod. As the water gets warmer, more will follow, hunting for seals.

"We see a subtle increase that's been happening each year," said Dr. Greg Skomal, fisheries biologist for the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.

Last year, 147 great white sharks were spotted off of Cape Cod, up from 140 the year before.

Skomal tells ABC6 News part of the reason for the increase is seal populations have been restored. "More seals equals more sharks that are trying to eat those seals," he explained.

"When you look at Cape Cod, there's big stretches of beach that are difficult for people to get to, and so the seals feel comfortable," Skomal added.

Though these statistics may be a lot to take in, Skomal says beachgoers shouldn’t be worried: "You're more likely to get hurt in your car than you are when you get to the beach."

His common sense advice: stay close to shore, avoid swimming near seals and keep your eyes peeled. "When you have high densities of sharks with high densities of people, there is the potential for an attack on a human being, so people just need to be aware of that,” Skomal said. “We want the folks out there to know there are sharks in certain parts of Massachusetts."

Skomal says Rhode Island tends to have fewer run-ins with sharks because there are fewer seals here. Beachgoers can access more of the shoreline, scaring the seals away.

