Shark season is underway - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Shark season is underway

Posted: Updated:

By: Rebecca Turco

rturco@abc6.com

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. – Shark season is upon us!

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy recently detected three great whites off of Cape Cod. As the water gets warmer, more will follow, hunting for seals.

"We see a subtle increase that's been happening each year," said Dr. Greg Skomal, fisheries biologist for the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.

Last year, 147 great white sharks were spotted off of Cape Cod, up from 140 the year before.

Skomal tells ABC6 News part of the reason for the increase is seal populations have been restored. "More seals equals more sharks that are trying to eat those seals," he explained.

"When you look at Cape Cod, there's big stretches of beach that are difficult for people to get to, and so the seals feel comfortable," Skomal added.

Though these statistics may be a lot to take in, Skomal says beachgoers shouldn’t be worried: "You're more likely to get hurt in your car than you are when you get to the beach."

His common sense advice: stay close to shore, avoid swimming near seals and keep your eyes peeled. "When you have high densities of sharks with high densities of people, there is the potential for an attack on a human being, so people just need to be aware of that,” Skomal said. “We want the folks out there to know there are sharks in certain parts of Massachusetts."

Skomal says Rhode Island tends to have fewer run-ins with sharks because there are fewer seals here. Beachgoers can access more of the shoreline, scaring the seals away.

© WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.