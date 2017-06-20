BREAKING: Providence woman charged after hitting boy, crashing i - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

BREAKING: Providence woman charged after hitting boy, crashing into building in Pawtucket

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff





PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Olayemi Mayowa, 61, of Providence, has been charged with Reckless Driving and Other Offenses to Public Safety after hitting an 11-year-old boy and then crashing into a building.

The accident happened on June 13th on Newport Avenue in Pawtucket.

The victim and the driver were transported to local hospitals and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Mayowa will be arraigned in District Court on June 29, 2017.

