BREAKING: Providence woman charged after hitting boy, crashing into building in Pawtucket

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Olayemi Mayowa, 61, of Providence, has been charged with Reckless Driving and Other Offenses to Public Safety after hitting an 11-year-old boy and then crashing into a building.

The accident happened on June 13th on Newport Avenue in Pawtucket.

The victim and the driver were transported to local hospitals and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Mayowa will be arraigned in District Court on June 29, 2017.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017