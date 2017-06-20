Mayor Elorza signs new 2018 budget

By: News Staff
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The budget for the 2018 fiscal year was signed by Mayor Jorge Elorza at Nathan Bishop Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
A press release obtained by ABC6 News noted the highlights of the $736.7 million budget, and can be read below:
Education and Youth Investment:
- Increase of $3.6 million in the City’s contribution for the Providence Public School District, first increase in 7 years
- $1 million investment in the One Providence for Youth: Summer Jobs program that will realize a 40% increase in employment opportunities for city youth
- $1 million total investment for citywide Summer Learning efforts made possible with an increased allocation of $580,000 by the City
- $1 million investment for new Chromebooks, 3D printers, equipment, and training to expand access to technology
- $966,000 in total recreation programming funding including funds for brand new camps
- $750,000 for additional support staff for 7 Providence middle schools
- Funding for an infrastructure consultant tasked with creating a strategic plan for school improvements
Public Safety Investment:
- $150,000 for a municipal identification card program
- Funding for a police academy of 40 candidates and 2 fire academies of approximately 150 candidates
- $200,000 in funding for specialized training and new technology for the Providence Police Department for the implementation of the Community Safety Act (CSA)
Neighborhood Investment:
- New pilot Paid Parental Leave program for non-union and non-bargain City employees.
- $250,000 in funding to support seniors through free RIPTA bus passes and a new van transportation service.
- $200,000 in support for Amos House’s “A Hand Up Program,” an effective program that provides employment opportunities for the homeless.
- Funds for a Small Business Coordinator to assist new businesses and help expand existing businesses.
- $350,000 in new City funding for PVDFest and downtown arts programming.
Long-Term:
- Creates an estimated $3.5 million rainy day fund for the City through a 1% allocation of the total budget.
- Lays groundwork for strategic infrastructure investment with a comprehensive Capital Improvement Plan.
- Funds new Ethics Coordinator to assist the work of the Providence Ethics Commission.
“This budget represents a collective vision for One Providence that is helping to create a city of opportunity,” said Mayor Elorza. “Not only are we holding the line on taxes, we are making a historic increase in our investment to schools; providing additional support to marginalized groups; bolstering our public safety personnel; and strategically undertaking infrastructure improvements in our neighborhoods.”
The full budget can be viewed online here.
