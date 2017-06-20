Mayor Elorza signs new 2018 budget

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The budget for the 2018 fiscal year was signed by Mayor Jorge Elorza at Nathan Bishop Middle School Tuesday afternoon.

A press release obtained by ABC6 News noted the highlights of the $736.7 million budget, and can be read below:

Education and Youth Investment:

Increase of $3.6 million in the City’s contribution for the Providence Public School District, first increase in 7 years

$1 million investment in the One Providence for Youth: Summer Jobs program that will realize a 40% increase in employment opportunities for city youth

$1 million total investment for citywide Summer Learning efforts made possible with an increased allocation of $580,000 by the City

$1 million investment for new Chromebooks, 3D printers, equipment, and training to expand access to technology

$966,000 in total recreation programming funding including funds for brand new camps

$750,000 for additional support staff for 7 Providence middle schools

Funding for an infrastructure consultant tasked with creating a strategic plan for school improvements

Public Safety Investment:

$150,000 for a municipal identification card program

Funding for a police academy of 40 candidates and 2 fire academies of approximately 150 candidates

$200,000 in funding for specialized training and new technology for the Providence Police Department for the implementation of the Community Safety Act (CSA)

Neighborhood Investment:

New pilot Paid Parental Leave program for non-union and non-bargain City employees.

$250,000 in funding to support seniors through free RIPTA bus passes and a new van transportation service.

$200,000 in support for Amos House’s “A Hand Up Program,” an effective program that provides employment opportunities for the homeless.

Funds for a Small Business Coordinator to assist new businesses and help expand existing businesses.

$350,000 in new City funding for PVDFest and downtown arts programming.

Long-Term:

Creates an estimated $3.5 million rainy day fund for the City through a 1% allocation of the total budget.

Lays groundwork for strategic infrastructure investment with a comprehensive Capital Improvement Plan.

Funds new Ethics Coordinator to assist the work of the Providence Ethics Commission.

“This budget represents a collective vision for One Providence that is helping to create a city of opportunity,” said Mayor Elorza. “Not only are we holding the line on taxes, we are making a historic increase in our investment to schools; providing additional support to marginalized groups; bolstering our public safety personnel; and strategically undertaking infrastructure improvements in our neighborhoods.”

The full budget can be viewed online here.

