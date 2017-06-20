Investigation into allegations of sexual assault at The Gordon

By: News Staff

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Police Department announced on Tuesday, that an investigation has been initiated into several allegations of sexual assault from past students at The Gordon School.

The allegations date back to the 1970’s, authorities say, and it was noted that no members of the current faculty were employed during the timeframe that the allegations took place.

When contacted by ABC6 News, The Gordon School issued the following statement:

“The Gordon School is currently investigating allegations of sexual assault involving several students and a faculty member in the 1970s. No current administrator, faculty or staff member was employed at the school during that time. We have brought these allegations to the attention of law enforcement and will provide any further assistance needed.”

“We treat this matter very seriously and have taken a proactive approach to ensure the safety of all past, present and future Gordon students. Providing our students with a safe learning environment is our top priority. We believe these steps reflect Gordon’s genuine commitment to examine its history with an eye toward supporting anyone who may have experienced an inappropriate situation in the School's past. We will continue to employ the strongest measures to protect our students now and in the future.”

Neal McNamara of the Law Firm Nixon Peabody, LLP, was appointed by The Gordon School to serve as an independent investigator and liaison with the East Providence Police Department after the allegations came forward.

If anyone has any information, they are strongly encouraged to contact the East Providence Police Department at: 401-435-7600, or contact Mr. McNamara at nmcnamara@nixonpeabody.com.

No further information is available at this time.

