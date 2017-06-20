Two pit bulls shot and killed after attacking man in Warwick - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Two pit bulls shot and killed after attacking man in Warwick

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Two pit bulls were shot and killed after attacking a man while he was walking his dog early Tuesday evening.

Warwick Police say officers responded to Titus Road after a distress call came in around 6:00 p.m. 

It is believed that while the victim was walking his dog, the first pit bull escaped from the fenced in yard, and proceeded to attack the victim. The second pit bull quickly followed. 

Responding officers shot both pit bulls.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries, and his dog was transported to a local animal hospital.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

