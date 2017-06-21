Police investigating private school sexual assault claim from the 70s

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating a sexual assault claim at the Gordon school that dates back to the 1970s.

School officials say the incident involved multiple students and a faculty member.

The school says the allegations do not involve a current staff or faculty member, but they are taking the investigation very seriously.

The school brought these allegations to the attention of law enforcement officials after a former student came forward. That is when the school contacted authorities and hired the law firm Neixon Peabody to work as an independent investigator with the East Providence Police Department.

In a statement, the head of the school, Ralph Wales, says they are “committed to supporting those who experienced an inappropriate situation in the school's past.”

The elite private school has students from PreK to 8th grade.

At the moment, the investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

There is no word on the exact number of students involved in the allegations. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact East Providence police at (401) 431-1111.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017